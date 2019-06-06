TODAY'S PAPER
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is in for 'Take Me Out,' and more theater news

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play the money manager

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will play the money manager who learns to love baseball in Richard Greenberg's "Take Me Out" next spring. Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Lamparski

By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic
THE SHOW "Take Me Out"

THE DEAL Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a regular on the New York City stage before winning fame on the sitcom “Modern Family,” will return to Broadway next spring in Second Stage’s revival of Richard Greenberg’s baseball dramedy “Take Me Out.” Ferguson will play Mason, a money manager who unexpectedly falls in love with baseball. Jesse Williams will lead the cast as a baseball star who publicly reveals that he is gay.

THE SHOW “Lizzie”

THE DEAL A summer Off-Broadway run of a rock musical about Lizzie Borden, who was famously tried for the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother and ultimately acquitted, has been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” as per the press release. “We hold out all hope for a production to come together at a future date,” the producers said in a statement.

THE SHOW “The Bedwetter”

THE DEAL A new musical written by actress-comedian Sarah Silverman, playwright Joshua Harmon and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, will receive its world premiere next season at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company. Atlantic’s other shows for the 2019-20 season will include new works by Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), Stephen Adly Guirgis (“Between Riverside and Crazy”) and filmmaker Ethan Coen.

WHAT “Encores!” at City Center

THE DEAL The 2020 “Encores!” season will include new productions of Kurt Weill’s experimental 1948 marital relations vaudeville “Love Life,” Jerry Herman’s 1974 silent film tribute “Mack and Mabel” and a revised version of the 2002 Tony-winning musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” starring Ashley Park (“Mean Girls”) as Millie. City Center will also present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1978 rock opera “Evita” for two weeks in November.

Matt Windman
By Matt Windman amNewYork Theater Critic

Matt Windman is the theater critic at amNewYork, which means he sees a show virtually every night of his life. They tend to vary in quality. He is also a lawyer.

