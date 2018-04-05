You know that old saw about striking while the iron is hot?

Case in point: Thursday’s announcement of a 50-city North American tour for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” just days after the critically praised live television production that was watched by 9.6 million viewers.

“ ‘Superstar’ speaks to both theater audiences and concert music fans,” said Stephen Gabriel, president of Work Light Productions, which will spearhead the tour. “This production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring,” he said.

The Tim Rice-Andrew Lloyd Webber musical puts the last days of Christ to a pop-rock beat, with well-known songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and the title number.

Directing will be Timothy Sheader, who staged the 2017 Laurence Olivier Award-winning production at Regents’ Park Open Air Theatre in London. No word on casting yet, though our guess is that John Legend probably has other commitments.