TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
86° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Fiddler on the Roof' director Joel Grey to host Fire Island Dance Festival

Joel Grey is coming to Fire Island later

Joel Grey is coming to Fire Island later this month. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Entertainment W/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Joel Grey, who's riding a wave of success these days as director of the critically acclaimed Yiddish "Fiddler on the Roof" running Off-Broadway, has been tapped to host the 25th anniversary edition of the Fire Island Dance Festival July 19-21.

The event, produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will include six world premiere works and performances the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, MOMIX, the Paul Taylor Dance Company and more renowned perfomers.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place on a waterfront stage at the Fire Island Pines Harbor, can be purchased by calliing 212-840-0770, ext. 229 or at dradance.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco arrives for the 76th annual Golden Cuoco signs multi-year Warner Bros. deal after 'Big Bang'
Steve Harvey, seen here during the NBC Television Steve Harvey to cover students' college costs
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink in Netflix's 'Stranger Things 3': Same formula and New Coke, too
NBC airs the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks What to watch on TV on Fourth of July
Emma Thompson, right, in HBO's "Years and Years." 'Years and Years': A dystopian, dysfunctional family
This image released by Netflix shows Rita Moreno Pop TV picks up Netflix's canceled 'One Day At a Time'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search