Joel Grey, who's riding a wave of success these days as director of the critically acclaimed Yiddish "Fiddler on the Roof" running Off-Broadway, has been tapped to host the 25th anniversary edition of the Fire Island Dance Festival July 19-21.

The event, produced by and benefiting Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will include six world premiere works and performances the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, MOMIX, the Paul Taylor Dance Company and more renowned perfomers.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place on a waterfront stage at the Fire Island Pines Harbor, can be purchased by calliing 212-840-0770, ext. 229 or at dradance.org.