John Leguizamo to tour with his 'Latin History for Morons'

John Leguizamo performs his one-man show, "Latin

 John Leguizamo performs his one-man show, "Latin History for Morons."   Photo Credit: AP / Matthew Murphy

By The Associated Press
John Leguizamo is taking his irreverent one-man comedy show about Latin history on the road. 

The comedian will kick off a 12-state U.S. tour of his "Latin History for Morons" with a two-night stand at the Apollo Theater in Manhattan starting June 20.

He'll then visit New Jersey, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas before his already announced seven-week stand at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute show, which investigates Latino culture through the ages, was on Broadway last year, earning a best play Tony Award nomination. A version is on Netflix.

It's the latest show from Leguizamo, whose others include "Mambo Mouth," ''Freak" and "Ghetto Klown." He's also starred in the film "Carlito's Way" and "Casualties of War."

