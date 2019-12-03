Jordan Fisher to star in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Starting next month, Jordan Fisher will be found in "Dear Evan Hansen."

Fisher, best known for the Disney Channel series "Liv and Maddie" and for winning season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017, will replace Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role of the Tony Award-winning musical starting Jan. 28. Feldman's final performance will be Jan. 26.

Fisher is no stranger to Broadway — he made his debut playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the smash musical "Hamilton" from November 2016 to March 2017. In January, he appeared as Mark Cohen in Fox's live television production of "Rent."

The 25-year-old Fisher is the first actor of color to play Evan Hansen other than understudy Roman Banks, who first went on in the role last December. Fisher's run in the show is scheduled for 16 weeks.