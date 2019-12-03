TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Jordan Fisher to star in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Jordan Fish will star in

Jordan Fish will star in "Dear Evan Hansen" for 16 weeks beginning in January. Credit: Nathan Johnson

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Starting next month, Jordan Fisher will be found in "Dear Evan Hansen."

Fisher, best known for the Disney Channel series "Liv and Maddie" and for winning season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2017, will replace Woodmere teen Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role of the Tony Award-winning musical starting Jan. 28. Feldman's final performance will be Jan. 26.

Fisher is no stranger to Broadway — he made his debut playing John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the smash musical "Hamilton" from November 2016 to March 2017. In January, he appeared as Mark Cohen in Fox's live television production of "Rent."

The 25-year-old Fisher is the first actor of color to play Evan Hansen other than understudy Roman Banks, who first went on in the role last December. Fisher's run in the show is scheduled for 16 weeks.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" season Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' charges will be investigated
News 12 Long Island anchor Carol Silva returned Silva makes emotional return to News 12 Long Island
Savannah Guthrie at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Savannah Guthrie's eye injury healing
Jodie Whittaker at the New York Comic Con 'Doctor Who' returns for season 12 on New Year's Day
Michael Zegen attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Michael Zegen talks 'Mrs. Maisel' season 3, more
Rose Harper was the original owner of 30 'Mrs. Maisel's' many hats once belonged to LI woman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search