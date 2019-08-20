Another former "American Idol" contestant is getting ready to take on her "Waitress" shift.

Jordin Sparks, who won season 6 of the talent competition, play waitress and pie maker Jenna in the Broadway hit from Sept. 16 through Oct. 27. “I’ve missed the Broadway stage ever since I took my final bow in 'In the Heights' in 2010, said Sparks. “I am so excited to be able to return to it and serve up some musical pie."

"Waitress" marks the first time Sparks has appeared on Broadway since 2010, when she had a three-month run as Nina in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical "In the Heights."



Sparks isn't the first "Idol" singer to appear in "Waitress" Last year, "Idol" season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee did double duty in the role from April 10 through June 17 and again from July 5 through Aug. 19.

"Waitress," which opened in April 2016, will play its final performance on Jan. 5.