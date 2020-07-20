TODAY'S PAPER
91° Good Morning
SEARCH
91° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Julie Andrews version of 'Cinderella' to be livestreamed Friday

The 1957 TV production of

The 1957 TV production of "Cinderella" starring Julie Andrews will be livestreamed for 48 hours beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Credit: CBS/The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, A Concord Company/Emil Romano

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Once upon a time, 1957 specifically, Julie Andrews played the title tole in CBS' television production of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Though it's been rarely seen since, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Playbill will host a livestream of "Cinderella" on Friday as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The musical will start at 8 p.m. and will be available to stream for 48 hours on the official Rodgers and Hammerstein YouTube channel and Playbill.com.

The event is free, but viewers are being encouraged to make a donation to The Actors Fund to support theater professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Pictured: Isaac, left, and Joey Eisch with their 'Father Soldier Son': major achievement in documentary filmmaking
Filmmaker Robin Baker Leacock is shown along Noyac LI filmmaker's new doc offers a joyful look at aging
Hulu's documentary film "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" 'We  Are Freestyle Love Supreme': Disappointing doc about important group
Creed Bratton sings a new version of "Temptation Creed Bratton talks about his album, 'The Office'
The clue is Sept. 10, 1984, and the 'Jeopardy!' to air vintage shows starting Monday
"Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon has apologized for Nick Cannon apologizes for 'hurtful' anti-Semitic comments
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search