Once upon a time, 1957 specifically, Julie Andrews played the title tole in CBS' television production of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella."

Though it's been rarely seen since, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Playbill will host a livestream of "Cinderella" on Friday as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The musical will start at 8 p.m. and will be available to stream for 48 hours on the official Rodgers and Hammerstein YouTube channel and Playbill.com.

The event is free, but viewers are being encouraged to make a donation to The Actors Fund to support theater professionals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.