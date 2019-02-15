THE SHOW "Come From Away"

THE DEAL Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will write the foreword for “Come From Away: Welcome to the Rock,” a souvenir/companion book to the Broadway musical about a small Newfoundland community that welcomed thousands of airline passengers whose flights got rerouted as they were traveling from Europe to the United States in the immediate aftermath of the events of 9/11. The book, which will include the full book and lyrics, cut material and background information, will be released in August and published by Hachette.

THE SHOW "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic"

THE DEAL The popular stage show featuring Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and the rest of the gang, which will run through Feb. 24 at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater, wants toddlers to see the show. Unlike Broadway, where children younger than 4 are discouraged from attending even Disney shows, toddlers are encouraged to attend. In fact, children younger than a year old can attend without a ticket. On Wednesday, the show’s performers visited children at a day care center in the Bronx associated with the NYC Department of Homeless Services.



WHAT Actors’ Equity Association

THE DEAL The union representing actors and stage managers on Broadway and the Broadway League, the trade organization representing theater owners and producers, have agreed on a new contract for preproduction developmental workshops, bringing to an end a monthlong strike in which Equity actors were forbidden from participating in workshops for upcoming shows. The new contract provides higher wages and profit-sharing for actors who take part in developmental workshops. This marked Equity’s first strike in almost half a century.

THE SHOW “[title of show]”

THE DEAL The original four-member cast of the do-it-yourself musical — Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen — will reunite for a concert on March 11 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre to benefit the Actors Fund. “[title of show]” premiered Off-Broadway in 2006 and played a short Broadway run in 2008. A reunion concert of the 1979 two-hander musical comedy “They’re Playing Our Song” with Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein, also benefiting the Actors Fund, took place last Monday.