Keri Russell to star in 'Burn This' on Broadway

Keri Russell will make her Broadway debut in

Keri Russell will make her Broadway debut in March. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Keri Russell, who earlier this year wrapped a six-season run on FX's "The Americans," will make her Broadway debut opposite Adam Driver in a revival of Lanford Wilson's drama "Burn This" in March.

Russell is best known for her work in television ("Felicity") and in films (2007's "Waitress"). She recently received her third best actress Emmy nomination for work as a Russian agent pretending to be an American wife and mother in the 1980s-set series "The Americans." The actress made her stage debut in 2005 in Neil LaBute's "Fat Pig" which ran Off-Broadway.

Michael Mayer, director of the eccentric hit "Head Over Heels" featuring the songs of The Go-Go's, will helm "Burn This" about four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer's accidental death.

The original production opened Off-Broadway in February 1987 and starred Joan Allen and John Malkovich. In October 1987, it transferred to Broadway's Plymouth Theatre, where it ran for a year.

