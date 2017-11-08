A giant is headed to Broadway.

That would be “King Kong,” and producers are beating the drums unusually early, putting tickets on sale Wednesday, exactly one year in advance of the Nov. 8, 2018 opening at the Broadway Theatre.

Not surprising since the musical, based on the 1932 novel, has had some rough going on the way to New York. It opened in Australia to mixed reviews in 2013, delaying its Broadway opening, originally set for 2014.

The creative team has been extensively revamped, with Marsha Norman, Craig Lucas and Jason Robert Brown no longer attached to the project. Jack Thorne, recent winner of an Olivier for the Broadway-bound “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” is doing the book, with music by Marius de Vries (“La La Land”) and Eddie Perfect (“Beetlejuice”). Drew McOnie (London productions of “In the Heights” and “Jesus Christ Superstar”) directs.

No casting has been announced yet, except for the most crucial — Kong will be portrayed by an animatronic puppet, 20 feet high, weighing 2,000 pounds, created by Sonny Tilders and Global Creatures. The Australian company is responsible for the beasts seen in arena shows like “Walking with Dinosaurs” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” so expect a frightening, realistic Kong.

