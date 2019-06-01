TODAY'S PAPER
'King Lear' to close on Broadway June 9

Glenda Jackson plays the tile role in

Glenda Jackson plays the tile role in "King Lear." Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
The Tony Awards often mean good things for Broadway productions, with a strong showing potentially boosting sagging ticket sales. Not so for "King Lear." Producer Scott Rudin announced Friday night that the show, starring Tony and Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, would close after its June 9 matinee, just hours before the 73 annual Tony Awards ceremony begins.

With only one nomination (Ruth Wilson for best featured actress), the show, a limited run that had been scheduled to close July 7, is unlikely to see much of a Tony bump. Though Jackson got raves when she played Lear in London in 2016, critics were harsh about the entirely different Broadway production, directed by Sam Gold, and attendance was flagging. The week ending May 26, the show's grosses dropped $68,601, making only 39.7 percent of its potential, according to figures from the Broadway League.

When it closes, “King Lear” will have only played 34 previews and 76 regular performances at the Cort Theatre.

