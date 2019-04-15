Less than five months after it closed on Broadway, the long-running hit "Kinky Boots" will highlight the summer theater season on Long Island. The show, based on a 2005 British film, comes to the Patchogue Theatre in a Gateway production, opening Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 14 as part of the theater's 70th anniversary season. As for the rest of the summer theater schedule on the Island, you'll have a great choice of musical styles to entice. Also on Gateway's schedule in Bellport is the theatrical take on "The Bodyguard," the 1992 film that turned Whitney Houston into a movie star. Meanwhile, the Argyle Theater in Babylon goes all disco, with "Saturday Night Fever," and the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport relives the night in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered for an impromptu jam session in "Million Dollar Quartet." And if you love the classics, Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor ends its season with Irving Berlin's "Annie Get Your Gun."

THE WIZARD OF OZ

May 18-June 22 at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson

You'll be off to see the wizard in this beloved retelling of the L. Frank Baum treasure, with Dorothy and her pals and the always memorable "Over the Rainbow." Once "Oz" closes, Theatre Three focuses on its popular summer concert series.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

May 16-June 23, The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon

On Dec. 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis gathered in a recording studio for a jam session that will probably never be matched. The musical about that night — the song list includes greats like "Blue Suede Shoes" and "Sixteen Tons" — opens the second season at the Argyle, to be followed July 11-Aug. 25 by the delightful "Legally Blonde."

THE PROMPTER

May 28-June 16, Bay Street Theater, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor

The East End theater launches it's summer season with Wade Dooley's backstage comedy (loosely based on real-life events) about a young actor who's hired to help a veteran actress returning to the stage after 40 years with her lines. Also at Bay Street this summer: "Safe Space," a drama that explores political correctness, by Alan Fox, June 25-July 21, and a rethinking of the Irving Berlin classic "Annie Get Your Gun," July 30-Aug. 25.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

July 11-Aug. 25, John W. Engeman Theatre, 250 Main St., Northport

Break out your disco duds — the Bee Gees musical will open the Engeman's new season, and we dare you not to sing along to "Stayin' Alive." The stage version of John Travolta's 1977 hit film ran for just over 500 performances on Broadway from October 1999 to December 2000. And there's still time to see the Elton John-Tim Rice musical "Aida," which runs through June 23.

KINKY BOOTS Aug. 28-Sept. 14 Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St.

The Tony-winning play about a shoe manufacturer who sees the light comes to Long Island less than five months after it closed on Broadway. Also on summer schedule at Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Rd. in Bellport: "The Bodyguard," the stage version of the Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner movie hit, July 3-20, the Gloria Estefan musical "On Your Feet!", May 8-25, the parody "Forbidden Broadway," June 5-22, and the classic "The Sound of Music," July 31-Aug. 17.

MAMMA MIA! Various dates and locations in July and August

Plaza Theatrical Productions annual traveling show, which hits parks and other venues throughout the Island, features the energetic musical that marries the best of ABBA with the story of a young woman who invites all three men who might be her dad to her wedding. Of course, it's really about her mother, the woman all three left behind. The traveling company also has the classic "Mame" on it's schedule.

