'Kinky Boots' is stepping into Patchogue Theatre

Those boots are going to keep dancing. The day after "Kinky Boots" closed on Broadway, following a run of six years and earning six Tony Awards, The Gateway in Bellport announced on Monday that it was adding the popular musical to its 70th anniversary season.

The inspirational show, with songs by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, tells the real-life story of a British shoe factory about to go under the new owner and is encouraged to shift gears and make killer stiletto boots for a company of drag queens. No word yet on the cast, but we'd love to see a couple of the Broadway stars give it another shot, especially Billy Porter, who won a Tony for his portrayal of drag star Lola, and football great Tiki Barber, who earlier this year made his Broadway debut playing factory foreman Don.

The Gateway production will run Aug. 28-Sept. 14 at the Patchogue Theatre. For more information, go to thegateway.org.