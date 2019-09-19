THE SHOW "For the Girls"

THE DEAL Kristen Chenoweth will come back to Broadway this fall with a concert based on her new album of the same name celebrating female singers of the past and present. It will play eight performances at the Nederlander Theatre from Nov. 8 to 17. The album (which includes covers of “The Way We Were,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I’m a Woman” with Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire, and “You Don’t Own Me” with Ariana Grande) will be released Sept. 27. Chenoweth last appeared on Broadway three years ago with the concert “My Love Letter to Broadway.”

THE SHOW "The Devil Wears Prada"

THE DEAL The upcoming stage musical adaptation of the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep will receive its world premiere in Chicago next summer prior to a planned Broadway run. The musical’s creative team includes Elton John (music), singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (lyrics), Paul Rudnick (book) and Anna D. Shapiro (direction). No casting has been announced yet, including who will play Streep's role as demanding fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

THE SHOW “The Black History Museum … According to the United States of America”

THE DEAL HERE Arts Center will be physically transformed in November for "The Black History Museum," an immersive production co-produced with Smoke & Mirrors Collaborative. HERE will be revamped into a “theatrical museum” for the show, which will examine “blackness from its constitutional origin to its modern currency through powerful and satirical visual art, theatrical performance, sound installation and dance,” according to a press release. “This is an opportunity to look at our cultural identity beyond the trauma that America has attached to black identity,” director and creator Zoey Martinson said in a statement.

THE SHOW "Moulin Rouge!"

THE DEAL The hit musical based on the 2001 film starring Nicole Kidman will begin its first North American tour in November 2020. The tour will kick off in New Orleans, which will be followed by a 10-week run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Additional dates and cities will be announced later. The show opened in July on Broadway and stars Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM Veteran actors Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins star in Florian Zeller's drama about a couple who have been married for 50 years and just now are discovering that it wasn't all bliss. The play opens Tuesday at the Samuel J. Friedman theater and runs through Nov. 17. For tickets ($79-$279), call 212-239-6200 or visit telecharge.com.