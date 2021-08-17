Broadway star Laura Osnes, who was removed from the upcoming show "I'm Crazy For You" at Guild Hall in East Hampton after she reportedly refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, took to social media on Monday to respond to Page Six's story on the incident.

"The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments," Osnes posted on Instagram. "It is important to me to clarify what actually happened."

Osnes, 35, said that she was hired for Guild Hall's Aug. 29 performance of "I'm Crazy For You," a sneak peek at an upcoming Broadway revival of "Crazy For You," in May, then was told in June that "protocols had changed, and I would now need proof of vaccination to participate." She has since been replaced by Sierra Boggess.

She added: "I was disappointed but responded that I would have to withdraw, as I have not yet gotten the vaccine."

Osnes also denied Page Six's report that her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, had pressed her to get the vaccine. "It is also important to clarify that none of my fellow performers ever 'pressed me on the matter' before I withdrew. It was a drama-free and discrete [sic] transition."

Guild Hall requires all staff, performers and guests to show proof of vaccination for indoor performances. Osnes responded to a Guild Hall spokesman's comment in the report that she was offered the option to provide a recent COVID-19 negative test result.

"This negative test option was never extended to me," she wrote. "I would have tested in a heartbeat — something that I have been doing for months, and will continue to do so, in order to keep working safely."

Guild Hall did not respond to Newsday's request for a comment.