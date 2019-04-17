THE SHOW "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

THE DEAL Laurie Metcalf, who is playing Hillary Clinton in “Hillary and Clinton," will return to Broadway next spring in a revival of the Edward Albee classic. Eddie Izzard, Russell Tovey and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran will co-star in the show, which will be helmed by "Hillary and Clinton" director Joe Mantello. This will mark the fourth year in a row in which Metcalf has starred on Broadway following “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” “Three Tall Women” and “Hillary and Clinton." “Virginia Woolf,” one of the best-known modern American dramas, has received Broadway revivals in 2005 (with Kathleen Turner and Bill Irwin) and 2012 (with Amy Morton and Tracy Letts).

THE SHOW “Stars in the Alley"

THE DEAL The annual free outdoor concert in the Theater District’s Shubert Alley will be held on May 10 at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Casts from more than 20 Broadway shows will participate including “Ain’t Too Proud,” “Beetlejuice,” “Be More Chill,” “The Cher Show,” “Kiss Me, Kate,” “The Prom,” “Tootsie,” “Oklahoma!” and “Hadestown.” Shubert Alley is located between Broadway and Eighth Avenue and 44th and 45th streets.

WHAT The 2019 Tony Awards Challenge

THE DEAL While Broadway fans have long been able to make their own Tony Awards predictions on websites like GoldDerby.com, the Tony Awards itself is getting in on the game with the 2019 Tony Awards Challenge. After the Tony nominations are announced on April 30, people will be able to make award predictions in an interactive game format at tonyawardschallenge.com. Players who correctly guess all 26 categories are eligible to win free Broadway tickets for a year.

WHAT "Pride Plays"

THE DEAL The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in Manhattan will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising with “Pride Plays,” a festival of plays that have explored LGBTQ voices over the past 50 years. Among the plays in the festival, which runs from June 20 to 24, will be Terrence McNally’s “Some Men;” William Hoffman’s “As Is;” Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” and Jonathan Tolins’ “Last Sunday in June.” Doug Nevin and Michael Urie are producers of the festival.