Broadway star Lea Salonga and fashion designer/raconteur Isaac Mizrahi will each headline a concert this spring at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City.

Salonga, 48, a Tony Award-winner for "Miss Saigon" (1991), and the original Erzulie in the still-running "Once on This Island" (2017), will perform pop hits and Broadway standards on Saturday, April 18, the venue announced Thursday. The singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine in "Aladdin" (1992) and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" (1998) and "Mulan II" (2004 direct-to-video), Salonga also will include songs from those animated features.

On Friday, May 8, "Isaac Mizrahi: Movie Stars and Supermodels" features the multitalented Mizrahi, 58, and a band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer covering songs written or performed by the likes of Cy Coleman, John Denver, Stephen Sondheim and Bill Withers. The Brooklyn-born "Project Runway: All-Stars" judge additionally spins stories of model fittings, Hollywood dinners and parties, "and his thoughts on everything from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions," Adelphi PAC said.

Each takes place at the Westermann Stage, Concert Hall. Tickets for each are $45 and $50.

Other upcoming shows include "Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook" on Feb. 23 and "The Wonderful Music of Oz," featuring cabaret singers and the North Shore Symphony Orchestra, on March 27, both at the Westermann Stage; and the Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek musical "Quilters," about a pioneer woman and her six daughters, from March 24 to 29 at Adelphi PAC's Olmsted Theatre.