TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
31° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Lea Salonga, Isaac Mizrahi on tap for Adelphi PAC shows

Lea Salonga will perform at The Adelphi University

Lea Salonga will perform at The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC). Credit: Raymund Issac

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Broadway star Lea Salonga and fashion designer/raconteur Isaac Mizrahi will each headline a concert this spring at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City.

Salonga, 48, a Tony Award-winner for "Miss Saigon" (1991), and the original Erzulie in the still-running "Once on This Island" (2017), will perform pop hits and Broadway standards on Saturday, April 18, the venue announced Thursday.  The singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine in "Aladdin" (1992) and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" (1998) and "Mulan II" (2004 direct-to-video), Salonga also will include songs from those animated features.

On Friday, May 8, "Isaac Mizrahi: Movie Stars and Supermodels" features the multitalented Mizrahi, 58, and a band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer covering songs written or performed by the likes of Cy Coleman, John Denver, Stephen Sondheim and Bill Withers. The Brooklyn-born "Project Runway: All-Stars" judge additionally spins stories of model fittings, Hollywood dinners and parties, "and his thoughts on everything from politics to dieting to his latest Instagram obsessions," Adelphi PAC said.

Each takes place at the Westermann Stage, Concert Hall. Tickets for each are $45 and $50.

Other upcoming shows include "Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook" on Feb. 23 and "The Wonderful Music of Oz," featuring cabaret singers and the North Shore Symphony Orchestra, on March 27, both at the Westermann Stage; and the Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek musical "Quilters," about a pioneer woman and her six daughters, from March 24 to 29 at Adelphi PAC's Olmsted Theatre.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel in Netflix's "Medical 'Medical Police': Wan reboot of 'Childrens Hospital'
Ben Platt appears in a scene from "The Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards with 15 noms, HBO scores 8
The cast of the ABC sitcom "Modern Family" ABC sets 'Modern Family' series finale for April 8
Pompeo, who is best known for her role 'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo's LI home sold
Glenn Weiss, winner of the Outstanding Directing for LI's Glenn Weiss to direct Oscar broadcast for fifth time
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in HBO's "The 'The Outsider': Highly watchable take on King's novel
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search