"The Lehman Trilogy," the ambitious saga of the financial fortunes and failures of one family from the mid 19th century to the economic collapse of 2008, is the latest show set to return to Broadway this fall.

Stefano Massini's drama about the financial services firm Lehman Brothers is set to resume previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Sept. 25 before opening on Oct. 14 for a 14-week run. The play, which has been adapted by Ben Power and is directed by Tony and Oscar winner Sam Mendes, played four previews before Broadway was shut down by the coronavirus on March 12, 2020.

Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley will reprise their roles as the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons in the three-hours-plus show which is told in three parts. Joining the cast will be Adrian Lester, who replaces Ben Miles as Emanuel Lehman.

"The Lehman Trilogy" enjoyed a successful run in London in 2018, which was followed by an acclaimed run at the Park Avenue Armory in the spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre from May to August 2019.

Tickets for "The Lehman Trilogy" go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

'STOMP' STOMPS BACK "Stomp" will be back on the beat this summer. Producers announced on Friday that the show which celebrates dance and rhythm with a little help from everything ranging from garbage cans to Zippo lighters, will resume performances at the Orpheum Theatre beginning July 20.

"For us, 'Stomp' has always been about connecting with the audience, having a shared experience with them and celebrating rhythm together. We can’t wait to bring 'Stomp' and New York audiences back together again in the Orpheum," said the shows creators Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell in a statement.

Tickets for "Stomp" go on sale June 21 at ticketmaster.com.