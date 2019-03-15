In the hearts of dedicated Trekkies, Leonard Nimoy will always be remembered as Spock, the pointy-eared half-Vulcan, half-human first officer of the USS Enterprise. But there was life beyond “Star Trek" for the four-time Emmy nominee, who died in 2015. Along with numerous character roles in movies and TV, Nimoy was a writer, publishing two volumes of autobiography, several books of poetry and photography, and a play.

"Vincent," Nimoy's 1978 one-man work about the life of artist Vincent van Gogh, will be performed April 12-13 at the Patchogue Theatre. Nimoy became fascinated with the Dutch Post-Impressionist while visiting colleges to talk about "Star Trek," and originally toured in the piece himself. He based it on Phillip Stevens' play "Van Gogh," which tells the story of the artist mostly through letters he wrote to his brother, Theo.

Long Island actor James Schultz will take on the role for the Patchogue performances, which will include multiple projections of many of the artists best known paintings. The play is set shortly after van Gogh's death in 1890, as the grief stricken Theo addresses an imagined memorial gathering and sheds light on the life of his tortured brother, who famously cut off part of his ear in a moment of despondency.

Tickets for "Vincent" are $30 at patchoguetheatre.org or 631-207-1313. As the first performance in the theater's student initiative "Live Edition," the play will also be performed for several local school groups.