Frontline workers to perform for The Actors Fund

Michael Merritt is a nurse and playwright who organized "Let Us Entertain You," a show being performed by frontline workers. Credit: Pepe Pombo

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
As if frontline and essential workers haven't been working hard enough dealing with the coronavirus, now they'll demonstrate the healing powers of music as they come together to benefit The Actors Fund.

On Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., Playbill.com will present "Let Us Entertain You," a musical event to benefit the nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry. For the event, being presented by The Actors Fund and Brave Hearts for Broadway, registered nurse-playwright-producer Michael E. Merritt created the Frontline Choir and Friends made up of 120 frontline workers from 11 countries, dancers and theater professionals, who will perform a host of original songs.

There will also be special performances by Billy Porter, Lorna Luft, and Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher.

Also popping up will be a slew of stars, including Annette Bening, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Andrea Martin, Bernadette Peters and Chita Rivera to offer their thanks to frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic,

All donations will go to The Actors Fund and can be made at actorsfund.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

