TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
EntertainmentTheater

LI Arts Plus

Derek McLaughlin, left, Kami Crary, seated, and James

Derek McLaughlin, left, Kami Crary, seated, and James Carey, and Amelia Chiaramonte, standing, star in "First Things First" at Clare Rose Playhouse in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Alyssa Quinn

By Deidre S. Greben Special to Newsday
Print

Most people would agree “first things first,” but the play by British writer Derek Benfield that adopts the phrase as its title suggests it may be otherwise. Happily married for the second time, Pete learns his first wife, Jessica, presumed dead after a climbing accident in Tibet, is actually alive and well. The news comes from his best buddy George, who also was Pete’s best man—twice. The unintentional bigamist now beseeches his friend to help him out of his preposterous predicament in Benfield's farce.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through May 13, Clare Rose Playhouse, St. Josephs College, 155 W. Roe Boulevard, Patchogue

INFO $15, $12 seniors and students; 631-654-0199, sjcny.edu

If it weren’t for good friends, Hungarian ex-patriate Béla Bartók may never have written his celebrated Concerto for Orchestra, dedicated to his late wife and secretly commissioned by colleagues to revive the emotionally and physically ailing composer. The tour de force, which gives every instrumental section its moment, headlines the New York Philharmonic debut of English conductor Edward Gardner at the Tilles Center. Rounding out the program is Jean Sibelius’ “Pohjola’s Daughter” and Claude Debussy’s “Fantaisie” for piano and orchestra featuring the Philharmonic’s artist-in-residence, Leif Ove Andsnes.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville

INFO $60-$120; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

By Deidre S. Greben Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

The dramatic wedding is a quick walk up 'Suits': Meghan Markle gets married in the season finale
Jimmy Kimmel holds his son Billy on a Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his son's first birthday
The on-camera wardrobe of NBC's "Today" show co-host How to get the look of your favorite TV stars
Offred (Elisabeth Moss) reckons with the consequences of 'The Handmaid's Tale': Excellence continues
The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii Recent notable deaths
The Boss Baby is back in a new New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids