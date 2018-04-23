LI Arts Plus

Most people would agree “first things first,” but the play by British writer Derek Benfield that adopts the phrase as its title suggests it may be otherwise. Happily married for the second time, Pete learns his first wife, Jessica, presumed dead after a climbing accident in Tibet, is actually alive and well. The news comes from his best buddy George, who also was Pete’s best man—twice. The unintentional bigamist now beseeches his friend to help him out of his preposterous predicament in Benfield's farce.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through May 13, Clare Rose Playhouse, St. Josephs College, 155 W. Roe Boulevard, Patchogue

INFO $15, $12 seniors and students; 631-654-0199, sjcny.edu

If it weren’t for good friends, Hungarian ex-patriate Béla Bartók may never have written his celebrated Concerto for Orchestra, dedicated to his late wife and secretly commissioned by colleagues to revive the emotionally and physically ailing composer. The tour de force, which gives every instrumental section its moment, headlines the New York Philharmonic debut of English conductor Edward Gardner at the Tilles Center. Rounding out the program is Jean Sibelius’ “Pohjola’s Daughter” and Claude Debussy’s “Fantaisie” for piano and orchestra featuring the Philharmonic’s artist-in-residence, Leif Ove Andsnes.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Friday, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, Brookville

INFO $60-$120; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com