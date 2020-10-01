In one of the first positive signs that the reopening of Broadway might become a reality, on Thursday it was announced that the hit 1993 movie "Like Water for Chocolate" is being developed as a stage musical. This marks the first announcement of a new musical since Broadway's lockdown in March.

Based on Laura Esquivel's bestselling 1989 novel, "Like Water for Chocolate" is set in Mexico and centers on a woman who discovers a passion for cooking after she is forbidden by her family to marry the man she loves.

The show will feature original music by Los Angeles-based band La Santa Cecilia, which it will premiere Thursday night as part of the "¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices" digital concert on playbill.com and YouTube.com.

No word yet on when the show is slated to open.