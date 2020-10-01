TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
71° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

'Like Water for Chocolate' being made into a stage musical

Latin group La Santa Cecilia is creating the

Latin group La Santa Cecilia is creating the music for "Like Water for Chocolate." Credit: Getty Images for LARAS/David Becker

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

In one of the first positive signs that the reopening of Broadway might become a reality, on Thursday it was announced that the hit 1993 movie "Like Water for Chocolate" is being developed as a stage musical. This marks the first announcement of a new musical since Broadway's lockdown in March.

Based on Laura Esquivel's bestselling 1989 novel, "Like Water for Chocolate" is set in Mexico and centers on a woman who discovers a passion for cooking after she is forbidden by her family to marry the man she loves.

The show will feature original music by Los Angeles-based band La Santa Cecilia, which it will premiere Thursday night as part of the "¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices" digital concert on playbill.com and YouTube.com.

No word yet on when the show is slated to open.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

Kyndra Sanchez, 14, of Dix Hills provides the LI teen stars in Nick series 'Santiago of the Seas'
Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua 'The Good Lord Bird':  John Brown's story as tragicomic farce
Dr. Joe Park, of Valley Stream, will appear LI doctor among suitors on the next 'Bachelorette'
Roxanne and Todd Coffey of Seaford are featured LI couple stars on two 'Bridezillas' episodes
Rihanna appears on the set of The Savage Rihanna wants to cheer up a troubled world with fashion show
Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role as Amazon to release 'Borat' sequel before election
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search