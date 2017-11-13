LONDON - The creator of the hit musical "Hamilton" plans to use the show's international debut in London next month to raise money to combat climate change.

Writer, composer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, said Monday that donors to two environmental charities will be eligible to win the chance to accompany the couple to "Hamilton's" London premiere.

Miranda told the Associated Press they chose the Natural Resources Defense Council and Britain-based charity 10:10 as the fundraiser's beneficiaries because of their commitment to combatting climate change.

Miranda said: "With 'Hamilton's' first international production, we think it is appropriate to tackle an issue that affects the international community."

Refurbishment work at the Victoria Palace Theatre has delayed the musical's debut in London. It now is set for early December.