'Hamilton' trailer arrives ahead of Disney Plus debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo star in "Hamilton," which begins streaming July 3 on Disney Plus. Credit: Disney Plus

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The "Hamilton" trailer is all rapped up and ready to go.

On Monday's edition of "Good Morning America," "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda talked about the trailer for the filmed performance of the musical phenomenon, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus on July 3. 

"No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way 'Hamilton' has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility," Miranda, 40, said on the news show"So I'm really glad. We had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016 next Friday." 

"Hamilton," which opened in August 2015 and was still playing when Broadway shut down in March, is a hip-hop-flavored history lesson about Alexander Hamilton, America's first Secretary of the Treasury. The Disney Plus version is a live recording taken over several performances that were then edited together. The film was originally slated to be shown in theaters on Oct. 15.

Miranda tweeted the trailer on Sunday with the words "May you always be satisfied," referring to "Satisfied," one of the numbers from the hit show.

"Hamilton," which has been the hottest ticket on Broadway for the past five years, racked up 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including best musical, best actor (Leslie Odom Jr.) and both best book and original score for Miranda. The show also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

