WHAT “The Lion King”

THE DEAL Still haven’t caught “The Lion King” on Broadway? To mark the Tony-winning musical’s 20th anniversary, every ticket for the evening performance on Nov. 15 will be given away through a lottery system. People can enter the lottery in person on Nov. 12 at a “Lion King” celebration in Times Square or at select libraries throughout the city. Visit lionking.com for more info.

WHAT “The Prom” musical

THE DEAL It’s never too late to be asked to the prom — at least on Broadway. “The Prom,” an original high school-themed musical, is slated to come to Broadway next fall. It will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (“Mean Girls”) and have music by Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin”) and a book by Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”) and Beguelin. The plot will involve Broadway performers converging on a small Indiana town when word gets out that a student has been unfairly sidelined from the prom.

WHAT “Amazing Grace”

THE DEAL “Amazing Grace,” a musical that flopped on Broadway two years ago and dramatizes the life of 18th century English merchant-turned-abolitionist-turned-composer John Newton (culminating in a choral rendition of the title hymn), is being resurrected for a national tour. It will launch with an eight-week run at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., followed by much shorter engagements at diverse locations, including Tilles Center Concert Hall in Brookville on March 16.

WHO Michael Moore

THE DEAL Moore, whose one-man show “The Terms of My Surrender” ended its limited Broadway run last week, is not finished with the show — or with Broadway. He said that he plans to take the show on the road over the summer and eventually return to Broadway with a new play and a new one-man show. Before that, Moore will work on a new film and television project. He described the Broadway run as “perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my life.”