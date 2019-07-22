That eternally hungry, blood-eating plant is about to sprout roots Off-Broadway. "Little Shop of Horrors," the popular Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical about a struggling flower shop and the evil plant that brings it brief fame, will run this fall at the Westside Theatre.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff ("Hamilton," "Spring Awakening") will play florist clerk Seymour, who lovingly nourishes the voracious greenery and names it Audrey after his co-worker crush. That role, originated by Long Island-raised Ellen Greene, will be played by Tammy Blanchard, an Emmy winner for "Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows" (2001). The part of sadistic dentist Orin goes to Christian Borle (it will be fun to see him play the bad guy again), who won Tonys for "Something Rotten" and "Peter and the Starcatcher."

Director Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch") will helm the production, which starts previews on Sept. 17 for an Oct. 17 opening.