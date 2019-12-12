THE SHOW "Notre Dame de Paris"

THE DEAL The bells will be ringing when Victor Hugo's classic tale of the hunchbacked Quasimodo and his love, the fiery gypsy Esmeralda, comes to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center from Sept. 9 to 13. The show, which premiered at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, will be performed in French with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Earlier this year, "Notre Dame de Paris" was performed at the London Coliseum.

THE SHOW "Little Shop of Horrors"

THE DEAL If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the theater buff on your shopping list, Ghosltight Records will release the cast recording of the current Off-Broadway revival of the hit musical on Dec. 20. The album will feature the original stars of the show — Jonathan Groff as timid florist Seymour, Tammy Blanchard as his dream girl Audrey and Christian Borle as sadistic dentist, his rival for Audrey's affections.

THE SHOW "Broadway Bounty Hunter"

THE DEAL "Little Shop of Horrors" isn't the only show with a new cast album. "Broadway Bounty Hunter," the musical by Garden City's Joe Iconis that had a short Off-Broadway run earlier this year, will be recorded by Ghostlight for an upcoming release and will feature the original cast. Iconis is probably best known for writing the songs for "Be More Chill," which ran on Broadway from March through August.

THE SHOW "Company"

THE DEAL Rashidra Scott, who currently appears in "Ain't Too Proud," has been cast as Susan, a woman who seemingly has the perfect marriage, in the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical. The revival of "Company," which transfers from London, puts a twist on the story by changing the lead character from the womanizing bachelor Bobby to a womanizing bachelorette named, surprise, Bobbie. "Company" stars Katrina Lenk and Northport's Patti LuPone and begins preview March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre before opening March 22.