10 must-see shows at LI theaters this summer

STAN THE MAN (Guild Hall, 158 Main St., East Hampton, July 11-12) East End resident Alec Baldwin won't have far to travel when he plays a competitive businessman (typecasting, perhaps?) in a staged reading of this dark comedy by Drama Desk Award winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack, creator and longtime performer of the Off-Broadway comedy "Celebrity Autobiography." The play about three executives at a leadership seminar also stars Chris Bauer and Rob Morrow. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (Bay Street Theatre, Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, July 30-Aug. 25) With the radically revised "Oklahoma!" opening some eyes on Broadway, director Sarna Lapine targets another American musical classic, this one by Irving Berlin. She'll look to update the fictionalized story of Annie Oakley, with a country Western, bluegrass band playing favorites like "I Got the Sun in the Morning" and "There's No Business Like Show Business." 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

KINKY BOOTS (Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Aug. 28-Sept. 14) Less than five months after closing on Broadway, those kinky red stiletto boots are making their way to Long lsland in the local premiere of this rollicking, feel-good show that won the Tony Award for best musical in 2013. Featuring songs by Cyndi Lauper, it's the story of a young man who inherits his family's failing shoe business and resurrects it with the help of a drag queen named Lola. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

PRIVATE LIVES (Hampton Theatre Company, Quogue Community Hall, 15 Jessup Ave., through June 9) Two honeymooners end up at the same hotel as their former spouses in Noël Coward's comedy of not necessarily great manners. 866-811-4111, hamptontheatre.org

THE WIZARD OF OZ (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, through June 22) Take a trip over the rainbow in the L. Frank Baum treasure, with lions and scarecrows and lots of little Munchkins, too. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

LEGALLY BLONDE (Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, July 11-Aug. 25) OMG you guys, it's Elle Woods, doing her thing as the lovelorn young woman who enrolls in Harvard Law School just to win back her boyfriend (and while she's at it, successfully defend a murder suspect). 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER (John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, July 11-Aug. 25) The music of the Bee Gees comes alive in this musical based on the 1977 film starring John Travolta. You'll be singing "Stayin' Alive" for weeks. 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (Studio Theatre, 141 S. Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst, July 12-28) Winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize and multiple Off-Broadway awards, Stephen Adley-Gurgius' urban drama is about a former cop who sues the police department over his accidental shooting — by another cop. 631-226-8400, studiotheatreli.com

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT (CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, July 13-Aug. 10) The hits of George and Ira Gershwin ("Someone to Watch Over Me," "Fascinating Rhythm") get wrapped into another musical. Think "Crazy for You" but with bootleggers and flappers. 631-218-2810, cmpac.com

MAMMA MIA! (Plaza Theatrical Productions, various dates and locations in July and August) The high-energy ABBA musical featuring hits like "Dancing Queen, " "S.O.S." and "Waterloo" goes on the road all summer. 516-599-6870, plazatheatrical.com