Long Island stages will welcome back theater-hungry audiences this fall and winter with everything from a world premiere to crowd-pleasing favorites. On tap: a brand-new musical from the writer of "Be More Chill"; a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic that will launch Nassau’s first professional stage, and a reprise of the rollicking revue that opened one of the area’s major theaters.

'Grease'

Through Oct. 30, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson

"Hand Jive" anyone? The 1978 film with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is burned in many a mind, but the musical that debuted on Broadway in 1971 is always a draw. Songs like "Summer Nights" and "We Go Together" are highlights of the boisterous show that also touches on serious issues like teen pregnancy and gang violence.

INFO 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

'Smokey Joe’s Cafe'

Sept. 16-Oct. 31, John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport

Celebrating its return, Engeman will reprise the show it opened with in 2007—a feel good revue featuring the music of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Songs like "Hound Dog," "Stand by Me" and "Jailhouse Rock," many of which became chart-topping hits for the likes of Elvis and The Coasters, are sure to have audiences up on their feet.

INFO 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

'South Pacific'

Oct. 2-24, Plaza AEA Productions, Elmont Memorial Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Tpke.

With treasured songs like "Some Enchanted Evening" and "Younger Than Springtime," the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic set during World War II touches on tensions that develop when an American nurse falls for a French plantation owner but has difficulty accepting his mixed-race children. Next year the new professional division of Plaza Theatricals offers two Long Island premieres: "The Color Purple" (March 12-April 3) and "Something Rotten" (May 21-June 12).

INFO 516-599-6870, broadwaylongisland.com

'Holiday Inn'

Oct 9-30, CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale

This perennial based on the 1942 Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire is known for the Irving Berlin hits "White Christmas" and "Easter Parade." Still, just about every holiday makes an appearance in the sweet story of a song-and-dance man who gives up performing to move to rural Connecticut and raise a family. Needless to say (since this is a musical), that doesn’t quite happen.

INFO 631-218-2810, cmpac.com

'A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder'

Nov. 17-Dec. 4, The Gateway, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport

You won’t be able to stop laughing throughout this delightful whodunit (winner of the 2014 Tony Award for best musical) about a down-and-out guy who discovers he’s ninth in line to become an earl if only he can knock off those who come before him. Like most productions, one actor hilariously plays the entire family of aristocrats, often changing character in full view of the audience.

INFO 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

'Cinderella'

Nov. 19-Dec. 19, BayWay Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip

Lots of tinkering is going on with this beloved fairy tale right now — a Netflix film with Syosset-raised Idina Menzel as the stepmother was recently released and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s updated version was set for an August opening in London if pandemic restrictions allow. This will be a more traditional take on the rags-to-riches story, featuring the Rodgers and Hammerstein music first heard in the 1957 television special starring Julie Andrews.

INFO 631-226-8400, studiotheatrelongisland.com

'Punk Rock Girl'

Jan. 20-Feb. 27, Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon

Garden City native Joe Iconis of "Be More Chill" fame is adapting the music of rockers like Pink, Blondie, Avril Lavigne and Pat Benatar for this original offering. It’s about a 16-year-old who feels she doesn’t belong until she finds her place in this world of raw, messy music. As Iconis told Deadline, punk music is "for people who aren’t polished, who aren’t perfect."

INFO 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com