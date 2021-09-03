10 must-see shows on LI this fall

Long Islanders hungry for the return of live theater are about to enjoy a harvest of goodies on stages in Nassau and Suffolk this fall.

While some theaters started presenting shows as early as April 2 — the day performing arts were given the go-ahead by the governor to reopen — many such as the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport and The Argyle Theatre in Babylon were following Broadway's lead to open this month. And there's also a new player, Plaza Theatrical Productions Inc. in Elmont, the first professional theater company in Nassau County, which opens Oct. 2.

While you may want to see all of the shows Long Island has to offer, here are 10 that you should try not to miss.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA (Noel S. Ruiz Theater at CM Performing Arts Center, 913 Montauk Hwy., Oakdale, Sept. 10-26) Break out the glass slippers for the ultimate romance about finding your Prince Charming. The musical was originally presented as a TV special starring Julie Andrews in 1957 and remade in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren and in 1997 starring Brandy. 631-218-2810, cmpac.com

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (John W. Engeman Theatre, 250 Main St., Sept. 16-Oct. 31) It seems fitting that the Engeman's opening show in 2007 should be back for its reopening. This jukebox musical featuring "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9" and more hits by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller is the perfect antidote for the pandemic blues. 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

CABARET (The Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, Sept. 17-Oct. 24) The Argyle is ready to "Willkommen" back its patrons with "Cabaret," which ran for just four performances before being shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. 844-631-5483, argyletheatre.com

GREASE (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, Sept. 18-Oct. 30) Even with fall approaching, you can still enjoy "Summer Nights" with Danny, Sandy, the Burger Palace Boys, the Pink Ladies and the rest of the gang. Parents should know that he show contains some adult material, so it's probably more appropriate for teens and older. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

SOUTH PACIFIC (Plaza Theatrical Productions Inc., Elmont Memorial Library Theatre, 700 Hempstead Tpke., Oct. 2-24) Plaza opens on a "Bali Ha'i" note with Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic dealing with love, war, prejudice, some enchanted evenings and a lesson for women in how to wash that man right out of your hair. 516-599-6870, plazabroadwaylongisland.com

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (South Shore Theatre Experience, 115 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Oct. 15-23) All aboard for suspense in Agatha Christie's killer thriller set aboard the title vehicle. It's a good thing super-sleuth Hercule Poirot is one of the passengers. 631-669-0506, southshoretheatre.com

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS (John W. Engeman Theatre, 250 Main St., Nov. 11-Jan. 2) Let it snow as the Yuletide favorite based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye rings in the holiday season. In addition to the title number, the show features dozens of other Berlin standards including "Blue Skies," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the whimsical "Sisters." 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

THE 39 STEPS (Modern Classic Theatre Company of Long Island, BACCA Arts Center, 149 N. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, Nov. 12-21) The script of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock man-on-the-run thriller gets played for big laughs in this tour de force for the four actors playing a multitude of roles. 631-923-6272, modernclassicstheatrecompanyoflongisland.net

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson, Nov. 13-Dec. 26) Last year Jeffrey Sanzel reprised his Ebenezer Scrooge in a virtual presentation. This year, he'll "Bah, humbug" his way back on stage in this perennial that's become as much of a holiday tradition as turkey and mistletoe. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (Gateway Playhouse, 215 S. Country Rd., Bellport, Nov. 17-Dec. 4) A penniless Brit discovers that he comes from an aristocratic family and stands to inherit a fortune. If only eight other heirs weren't ahead of him to claim the loot. Murder, music and mayhem ensue in this farce inspired by the 1949 movie "Kind Hearts and Coronets." 631-286-1133, thegateway.org