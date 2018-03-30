The accent is on drama — and drama with an accent — at stages from Wantagh to Port Jefferson over the next few weekends, including the Long Island premiere of last year’s Tony winner for best play. Audiences have their pick of productions set in a genteel Southern tenement, Europe’s capitals (including a waffle-maker-equipped Oslo kitchen), a Kafkaesque police station somewhere in Ireland and a steamy New Yawk-accented jury room.

Here is what’s waiting in the wings for Long Island theatergoers.

‘12 ANGRY MEN’

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through May 5, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson

INFO $35, $28 seniors and students, $20 ages 5-12; 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Jurors 1 through 12 reconvene at Theatre Three for another exploration of reasonable doubt and the death penalty in Reginald Rose’s oft-adapted 1950s courtroom drama. Director Bradlee Bing has updated the action to 1962, which he says was the last year capital punishment was carried out in New York. Otherwise, he says, his production adheres to the seminal 1954 teleplay and the 1957 Henry Fonda movie version — right down to the politically incorrect (but historically accurate) all-male cast. Still, Bing adds, the plays has not lost its relevancy. “There are a lot of angry people in this country right now,” he says, but the play’s ending shows how “people from different backgrounds and with different feelings and prejudices can actually agree on something.”

‘THE GLASS MENAGERIE’

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, through April 15, Studio Theatre of Long Island, 141 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst

INFO $27; 631-226-8400, studiotheatreli.com

In 2016, Studio Theatre presented “Year of the Iguana,” Long Island playwright Claude Solnik’s original drama about Tennessee Williams’ complex relationship with his family. Now comes this revival of Williams’ autobiographical Broadway hit from 1945 set in a St. Louis tenement, where faded belle Amanda Wingfield attempts to match Laura, her mentally fragile daughter, with a gentleman caller. David Dubin, Studio Theatre’s executive artistic director, said, “It’s a touching play that depicts Williams’ call for even the most marginalized of people to be allowed to reach for love, dignity and fulfillment.”

‘OSLO’

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday through April 22, Eastline Theatre, 2123 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh

INFO $20, $15 students and ages 60 and older; 516-749-5047, eastlineproductions.com

In J.T. Rogers’ 2017 Tony winner, a husband and wife diplomatic team from Norway use unorthodox methods, like serving waffles to warring factions, to broker the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization. The fact-based drama “is an up-close, personal look at how these two diplomats brought people who have deeply rooted opposition toward each other to finally come to the table and talk,” said director Danny Higgins. “Oslo,” he says, remains relevant because it is “really about the process they went through, which is being able to see your opponent as just as human as you are.”

‘THE PILLOWMAN’

WHEN | WHERE April 20-22 and 27-29, Carriage House Players, Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

INFO $20; $15 seniors and children; 516-557-1207, carriagehouseplayers.org

Fans of the Oscar-winning 2017 film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri” can discover one of screenwriter-director Martin McDonagh’s earlier prize winners with this 2003 drama. It focuses on Katurian, a fiction writer living in a police state, who is interrogated about his gruesome short stories. “It’s a darkly comic piece about a writer who’s being blamed for a series of murders based on his writing,” says Evan Donnellan, the company’s executive director. “It examines the question of whether a writer is responsible for his work.” “The Pillowman” also received the 2004 Olivier Award — England’s version of the Tony — for best play.