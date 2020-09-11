TODAY'S PAPER
LI Theatre Collective to host 2-day arts festival

William Shakespeare's immortal words will be spoken

 William Shakespeare's immortal words will be spoken at LI Theatre Collective's arts festival Sept. 26 and 27 in Bethpage. Credit: Getty Images/Hulton Archive

By Daniel Bubbeo
Shakespeare in the Park didn't happen this summer, but at least the fall will bring Shakespeare in the parking lot.

The Syosset-based Long Island Theatre Collective and Outta Bound Productions will present the words of the Bard along with original one-act plays and more at its Fall Festival: A Socially Distanced Theatre and Arts Event on Sept. 26 and 27 in the parking lot of the old Luxe Diner at 4011 Hempstead Tpke. in Bethpage.

The event, which will take place from 1 to 10 p.m. both days, will also feature art vendors selling their wares and live music performed by local musicians. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Though admission is free, donations will be accepted to help the Collective, a nonprofit organization that presents both original words and new adaptations of classics to Long Island audiences. For more information on the festival, visit the group's Facebook page. -

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

