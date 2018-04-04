The immersive musical “KPOP” leads the nominations for the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards honoring the best in Off-Broadway. They were announced Tuesday by former winners Rachel Bay Jones (a Tony winner for “Dear Evan Hansen”) and Steven Pasquale (“Junk,” “The Bridges of Madison County.”)

The joint production from Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Woodshed Collective got nine nominations, including a featured acting nod for Jason Tam, just seen Sunday as Peter in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!” Other shows nominated for best musical are “Desperate Measures,” “Hundred Days,” “Jerry Springer — the Opera,” and “Bella: An American Tale.”

Nominated for best play are “Cost of Living,” “Miles for Mary,” “Pipeline,” “The Treasurer” and “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on May 6 when the late composer Michael Friedman (“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”) will be honored with a place on the Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lortel Theatre and Eve Ensler will receive a lifetime achievement award.