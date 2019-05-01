TODAY'S PAPER
Madame Tussauds exhibit spotlights Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals are highlighted in the

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals are highlighted in the exhibit "Madame Tussauds Presents Broadway." Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Are you ready for your close-up? "Sunset Boulevard" will be one of the shows featured in a new Broadway (or more accurately Andrew Lloyd Webber) exhibit at Madame Tussauds New York. Opening in June, "Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway," presented in conjunction with Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group, will highlight the many details that go into staging a huge musical.

Guests to the exhibit will be greeted by a wax figure representing no less an eerie presence than "The Phantom of the Opera," before they wander through a labyrinth of mirrors, ropes, props and other backstage accouterments. Other shows to be featured include "Cats," "Evita" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

“Seeing a show on Broadway is a bucket list requirement for many people when visiting New York City,” said Tussauds general manager Tom Middleton in a statement, adding that now a tourist's "Broadway experience doesn’t have to stop when you leave the theater."

The exhibit offers opportunities to pose with favorite characters from the shows — we're guessing Norma Desmond and Eva Peron will be there, and more than likely some of those singing and dancing felines. Rum Tum Tugger, perhaps?

Even better, thanks to some creative technology, you'll be able to sing along, so you might want to brush up on your lyrics to, oh, let's go with "Don't Cry for Me Argentina."

Barbara Schuler

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

