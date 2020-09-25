Marc Palmieri can't wait for his opening night — in Singapore.

The Melville-raised actor's comedy "Waiting for the Host," a full-length play he wrote for Zoom, will be streamed on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. from Singapore's Pangdemonium Theatre. (The play is also being presented Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. on SISTIC Live.)

Palmieri, who now lives in Bayside, said the play's genesis came when he participated in a recording of The Passion for his local church in April. "The first hour of the first rehearsal was all about getting people to open their camera mics, seeing only foreheads, dealing with people who couldn’t get on. It was really funny," he said.

After the call, Palmieri had two revelations: First, was how much he missing doing theater, and second, the rehearsal had the makings of a good comedy. He started writing that night and sent the finished play to his agent and Dramatic Plays Services. Two weeks later, the Penn State Center Stage premiered the Long Island-set play with a virtual audience of 1,000 people.

The play also caught the eye of Pangdemonium, which saw it in the catalog of Dramatists’ Japanese branch. "They reached out to me and said we’re amazed at how similar the experience in the play is to our experience in Singapore with the lockdown," Palmieri said. "With just changing a reference or three, they said it would work set in Singapore."

Seven more productions are in the works, including one by a high school. "It’s nice to know that amid all these closings, we’ve done something new," Palmieri said.

Tickets for "Waiting for the Host" are $32 and available on Pangdemonium.com.