"I'll get you my pretty, and your little dog too." How many of us had nightmares instigated by that famous line from "The Wizard of Oz," and more notably the woman who uttered them, Margaret Hamilton, playing the Wicked Witch of the West?

Her life will be examined in a new play added to the summer schedule at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. "My Witch: The Stories of Margaret Hamilton" by John Ahlin will run at the theater July 12-21. Jean Tafler will play Hamilton, who started out as a kindergarten teacher in Cleveland. Ahlin's play traces Hamilton's transformation to the actress who scared (and is still scaring) the living daylights out of generations of youngsters. (Her performance is ranked fourth on the American Film Institute's 2003 list of Best Movie Villains.)

Though best known for her role in "Oz," the character actress, who died in 1985, had a busy career in film and on television. Bay Street describes the play as "surprising, fun, haunting and delightful." Tickets start at $40 at baystreet.org.