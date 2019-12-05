Mark Addy to star in 'Hangmen,' more theater news

THE SHOW "Hangmen"

THE DEAL Mark Addy, best known for starring the 1997 film "The Full Monty" and as Robert Baratheon on HBO's "Game of Thrones," will star in Martin McDonagh's comedy about a former executioner who now runs an English pub. Also in the cast is Dan Stevens, whom TV viewers know from "Downton Abbey" and "Legion." The show begins previews at the John Golden Theatre on Feb. 28 and opens March 19.





THE SHOW "The Devil Wears Prada"



THE DEAL Beth Leavel, a Tony winner for "The Drowsy Chaperone" and a Tony nominee for last season's "The Prom," will play the boss from hell Miranda Priestley in the musical based on Lauren Weisberger's bestseller. The character, whom many believe was inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, was played on screen by Meryl Streep in 2006. The show is set to run in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre from July 13 to Aug.15, 2021 prior to its Broadway engagement.

THE SHOW "Waitress"

THE DEAL Sara Bareilles, who wrote the songs for the hit musical, will host the final edition of the show's "Cast Album Karaoke" following the Dec. 17 evening performance. "Karaoke" gives audience members the chance to sing one minute of any song in the show accompanied by the onstage band. Potential karaoke performers need to sign up before the show begins.

WHAT The Drama Desk Awards

THE DEAL Save the date — the Drama Desk Awards will take place on May 31 at The Town Hall. This will be the 65th year for the awards and the ceremony will look back at their history. Nominations for the awards, which honor Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions, will be announced on April 21.

PREMIERING THIS WEEK

HARRY CONNICK JR. — A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER Connick's the top when it comes to crooning hits from the American Songbook, and he can't miss with such Porter classics as "Night and Day," "Anything Goes" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." Opens Thursday and runs through Dec. 29 at the Nederlander Theatre. $59-$236.60; 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com