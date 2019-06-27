The Marvel universe is about to expand to the stage

THE SHOW "Marvel Spotlight"

THE DEAL Marvel Entertainment has teamed up with script licensing company Samuel French to create a series of new one-act plays intended for teen audiences and built around famous Marvel characters. Among the first set of plays is “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” written by two-time Tony-winning actor Christian Borle.

THE SHOW "Puffs"

THE DEAL The affectionate spoof of “Harry Potter,” in which the events of the seven books are seen from the viewpoint of students at the underrated Hufflepuff dormitory, will end its Off-Broadway run on Aug. 18. “Puffs” premiered at the Peoples Improv Theater in 2016 and then transferred to New World Stages, making it one of Off-Broadway’s relatively few commercial hits. A live recording of the play was also screened in movie theaters.

THE SHOW "The Unsinkable Molly Brown"

THE DEAL A revised version of the little-remembered 1960 musical by Meredith Willson will be produced Off-Broadway next season by the Transport Group at the Abrons Arts Center on the Lower East Side. The production will star Beth Malone (“Fun Home”) in the title role and have direction and choreography by Kathleen Marshall and book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan.

THE SHOW "Waiting for Godot"

THE DEAL Theatre for a New Audience’s upcoming Off-Broadway season will include the Samuel Beckett classic with Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks as the playwright's timeless tramps. Also on the slate are “Why?,” a new work by 94-year-old author and director Peter Brook; “Fefu and Her Friends,” the best-known drama of the late María Irene Fornés; and Shakespeare’s rarely seen tragedy “Timon of Athens,” which will be a co-production of the Shakespeare Theatre Company of Washington, D.C., and the Royal Shakespeare Company.