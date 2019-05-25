Mary-Louise Parker returning to Broadway

Mary-Louise Parker, everyone's favorite pot pusher from "Weeds," returns to Broadway this fall, playing a writer and Yale professor facing a devastating cancer diagnosis in Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp's play "The Sound Inside."

Last seen on Broadway in Simon Stephens' "Heisenberg," Parker won a 2001 best actress Tony for "Proof," and a Golden Globe and Emmy for her role in HBO's 2003 production of "Angels in America."

She'll reprise her role in Rapp's play, which got strong reviews last summer when it premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, sharing the stage with Will Hochman ("The Code") making his Broadway debut as one of her students. David Cromer, Tony winner for "The Band's Visit," will direct.

The play, commissioned by Lincoln Center, is set to begin previews at Studio 54 on Sept. 14 for an Oct. 17 opening. General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. June 28 via Telecharge.