TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Mary-Louise Parker returning to Broadway

She'll play a writer and Yale professor facing a devastating cancer diagnosis in Adam Rapp's play "The Sound Inside." 

Mary-Louise Parker attends the "When We Rise"

 Mary-Louise Parker attends the "When We Rise" New York screening event  in 2017 in New York City.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

Mary-Louise Parker, everyone's favorite pot pusher from "Weeds," returns to Broadway this fall, playing a writer and Yale professor facing a devastating cancer diagnosis in Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp's play "The Sound Inside." 

Last seen on Broadway in Simon Stephens' "Heisenberg," Parker won a 2001 best actress Tony for "Proof," and a Golden Globe and Emmy for her role in HBO's 2003 production of "Angels in America."

She'll reprise her role in Rapp's play, which got strong reviews last summer when it premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, sharing the stage with Will Hochman ("The Code") making his Broadway debut as one of her students. David Cromer, Tony winner for "The Band's Visit," will direct. 

The play, commissioned by Lincoln Center, is set to begin previews at Studio 54 on Sept. 14 for an Oct. 17 opening. General ticket sales start  at 10 a.m. June 28 via Telecharge. 

Barbara Schuler author photo

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at Super Adam Levine leaving 'The Voice' after 8 years
Adam Levine who has coached 'The Voice' coaches past and present
Luann de Lesseps attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta Luann de Lesseps briefly handcuffed at court hearing
Jussie Smollett waves leaves Cook County Court after Judge orders file in Jussie Smollett criminal case unsealed
Elisabeth Moss stars in season 3 of Hulu's 20 TV shows to watch in June
Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice, from the reality-TV show "The Giudice can stay in U.S. while he fights deportation
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search