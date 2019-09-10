TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker to star in 'Plaza Suite'

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will each

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will each play three roles in "Plaza Suite" on Broadway. Photo Credit: Little Fang

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Husband-and-wife acting duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been booked into "Plaza Suite."

The stars are set to headline the first Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Tony Award winner set in the titular hotel room. Broderick and Parker will do triple duty by playing a different twosome occupying the suite in each of the play's three acts. The first deals with a couple whose anniversary celebration fizzles when the wife learns of her husband's infidelity. In the second, a Hollywood producer tries to seduce a suburban housewife. Act 3 is pure farce involving a bride who's locked herself in the bathroom on her wedding day.

"Plaza Suite," which will begin previews on March 13 and open April 13 at the Hudson Theatre, marks the first time Broderick and Parker have appeared together on Broadway since starring in the 1995 revival of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey will direct.

Simon's comedy first ran on Broadway from February 1968 to October 1970. Mike Nichols directed the production which originally starred George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Long Islander Tommy Sheehan will compete on "Survivor: LI teacher to compete on 'Survivor'
Luke Islam of Garden City South attends the LI tween performing on 'AGT' semifinals tonight
Jacqueline Stewart attends the 2019 TCM Classic Film Turner Classic Movies hires its first African American host
Ruben Santiago-Hudson of OWN's "David Makes Man." Ruben Santiago-Hudson talks 'David Makes Man,' more
Kit Harington, left, Jacob Anderson and Liam Cunningham Find out where to stream the Emmy nominees
This Sept. 12, 2017 file photo shows "60 '60 Minutes' to look back at Steve Kroft's 30 years on show
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search