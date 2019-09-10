Husband-and-wife acting duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have been booked into "Plaza Suite."

The stars are set to headline the first Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Tony Award winner set in the titular hotel room. Broderick and Parker will do triple duty by playing a different twosome occupying the suite in each of the play's three acts. The first deals with a couple whose anniversary celebration fizzles when the wife learns of her husband's infidelity. In the second, a Hollywood producer tries to seduce a suburban housewife. Act 3 is pure farce involving a bride who's locked herself in the bathroom on her wedding day.

"Plaza Suite," which will begin previews on March 13 and open April 13 at the Hudson Theatre, marks the first time Broderick and Parker have appeared together on Broadway since starring in the 1995 revival of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey will direct.

Simon's comedy first ran on Broadway from February 1968 to October 1970. Mike Nichols directed the production which originally starred George C. Scott and Maureen Stapleton.