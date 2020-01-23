'Mean Girls' musical headed for the big screen
This is so fetch! "Mean Girls," the smash musical that's showed no signs of slowing down since it opened nearly two years ago, is being turned into a feature film to be written and co-produced by Tina Fey.
The "30 Rock" Emmy winner penned the book for the musical as well as the screenplay for the 2004 nonmusical film that starred Merrick- and Cold Spring Harbor-raised actress Lindsay Lohan. “I’m very excited to bring 'Mean Girld' back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”
Lorne Michaels of "Saturday Night Live" fame will co-produce. Casting and additional details will be announced at a later date.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.