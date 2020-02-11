Think of it as girl meets Broadway

Sabrina Carpenter, who starred from 2014 to 2017 in the Disney Channel series "Girls Meets World," will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical "Mean Girls" beginning March 10. The 20-year-old actress-singer-songwriter will play Cady Heron, the new girl in town who goes from outsider to one of the members of The Plastics, the cliquiest clique at her high school. Cold Spring Harbor- and Merrick-raised Lindsay Lohan starred as Cady in the 2004 film version.

Also joining the "Mean Girls" cast the same day are Laura Leigh Turner as Karen, the ditsiest of The Plastics; Olivia Kaufmann and Chad Burris as Cady's first school friends Janis and Damian.