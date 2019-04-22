TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
59° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Mel Brooks coming to Broadway in June

Mel Brooks, seen in 2017, will do a

Mel Brooks, seen in 2017, will do a two-night residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre June 17 and 18. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Richard Shotwell

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Print

"When you got it, flaunt it," they sang in "The Producers." And that's exactly what Mel Brooks intends when he takes the stage June 17-18 as part of this summer's ever-more-interesting "In Residence on Broadway" series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

In the unscripted "Mel Brooks on Broadway," the famed EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) will talk about and show clips from his hit comedies, which along with "The Producers" include "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "Spaceballs." It would probably take him two hours just to read a list of everything he's worked on, from his writing start on "Your Show of Shows" and "Get Smart" to the hysterical "2000 Year Old Man" to his Emmy-winning role as Uncle Phil on "Mad About You." 

Singer-composer Yanni opens the "In Residence" series May 28- June 2 and illusionist Criss Angel performs July 2-7, with more performers still to be announced. Tickets for the Brooks residency go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday through TicketMaster.com.

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Recent notable deaths
Actors Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in a 'Game of Thrones' recap: The biggest battle is ahead
Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. near the flag '1969' review: Shining a light on the moon
Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party 'All in the Family,' 'Jeffersons' rebooted for live special
Joe Giudice appears at Pangea Nightclub at the Joe Giudice's deportation appeal denied
Steve Way (left) and Ramy Youssef of Hulu's 'Ramy': One of the year's best new comedies