Mel Brooks coming to Broadway in June

"When you got it, flaunt it," they sang in "The Producers." And that's exactly what Mel Brooks intends when he takes the stage June 17-18 as part of this summer's ever-more-interesting "In Residence on Broadway" series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

In the unscripted "Mel Brooks on Broadway," the famed EGOT winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) will talk about and show clips from his hit comedies, which along with "The Producers" include "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein" and "Spaceballs." It would probably take him two hours just to read a list of everything he's worked on, from his writing start on "Your Show of Shows" and "Get Smart" to the hysterical "2000 Year Old Man" to his Emmy-winning role as Uncle Phil on "Mad About You."

Singer-composer Yanni opens the "In Residence" series May 28- June 2 and illusionist Criss Angel performs July 2-7, with more performers still to be announced. Tickets for the Brooks residency go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday through TicketMaster.com.