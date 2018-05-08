TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTheater

Melissa Benoist heads to Broadway in 'Beautiful'

Melissa Benoist of "Supergirl" will make her Broadway

Melissa Benoist of "Supergirl" will make her Broadway debut as Carole King in "Beautiful" beginning Aug. 4. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com
Print

Supergirl is ready to fly on Broadway. Melissa Benoist, who plays the title role in the CW series "Supergirl," will star in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" as the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter for a limited run beginning Aug. 4.

Though the show marks Benoist's Broadway debut, she's no stranger to musical theater having performing in productions of "The Sound of Music," "Footloose" and "Bye Bye Birdie."

“The stage has always felt like home to me,” Benoist said in a statement, “and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented 'Beautiful' family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest.

"Beautiful," which details King's journey from teen songwriter to musical icon, features dozens of her songs including "It's Too Late," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." The show has played more than 1,800 performances since opening in November 2013.

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" picks up '13 Reasons Why': Season 2 trailer
Saxophonist Charles Neville, best known for decades of Recent notable deaths
"American Idol" contestant Jurnee will perform on the 'American Idol' tour returning to LI
John Dickerson is noted for asking penetrating questions Dickerson on replacing Rose on 'CBS This Morning'
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in USA's "Suits" 5 Meghan Markle TV roles
Adult film star Stormy Daniels on "Saturday Night Stormy Daniels mocks Donald Trump on 'SNL'