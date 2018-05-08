Melissa Benoist heads to Broadway in 'Beautiful'

Supergirl is ready to fly on Broadway. Melissa Benoist, who plays the title role in the CW series "Supergirl," will star in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" as the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter for a limited run beginning Aug. 4.

Though the show marks Benoist's Broadway debut, she's no stranger to musical theater having performing in productions of "The Sound of Music," "Footloose" and "Bye Bye Birdie."

“The stage has always felt like home to me,” Benoist said in a statement, “and the fact that I will be joining the amazingly talented 'Beautiful' family for my Broadway debut is wish fulfillment at its finest.

"Beautiful," which details King's journey from teen songwriter to musical icon, features dozens of her songs including "It's Too Late," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow." The show has played more than 1,800 performances since opening in November 2013.