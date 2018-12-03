TODAY'S PAPER
Hot flash: 'Menopause The Musical' is coming to Bellport

"Menopause The Musical" will come to Gateway Playhouse

"Menopause The Musical" will come to Gateway Playhouse Jan. 18 to 20. Photo Credit: GFour Productions

By Barbara Schuler barbara.schuler@newsday.com @schulerb
Is there anything at all humorous about hot flashes, mood swings, weight gain and the other delightful "changes" that await women as they approach 50? Apparently so, since "Menopause The Musical" has been going great guns for 17 years, including a 12-year run in Las Vegas, earning it recognition as the longest-running scripted production in the Nevada hot spot.

Now it's coming to Long Island, as GFour Productions, the organization responsible for the hilarious "The Play That Goes Wrong" on Broadway, brings the touring company in for a four-performance run at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport from Jan. 18 to 20. 

Here's the gist of the story: Four women shopping in the lingerie department of a major department store get into a tiff over a black bra that's on sale. Somehow they end up bonding when they recognize they're all suffering from the above symptoms, launching into pop songs from the '60s, '70s and '80s that writer Jeanie Linders has rejiggered to fit the subject. So Aretha Franklin's "Chain, Chain, Chain" becomes "Change, Change, Change"; "Stayin' Alive" morphs into "Stayin' Awake." You get the drift.  

Sounds like the sort of show that's perfect for a girls' night out, but go for it, guys, if you dare. Tickets, $49 and $69, are available by calling 631-286-1133 or visiting thegateway.org. And remember, they're not laughing at you, they're laughing with you. 

Barbara

Barbara Schuler is Newsday's theater critic, reviewing openings on and off Broadway as well as on the Island.

