Michael C. Hall to star in 'Thom Pain,' and more theater news

THE SHOW "Thom Pain"

THE DEAL Stage and screen actor Michael C. Hall will lead the Signature Theatre’s Off-Broadway revival of Will Eno’s enigmatic monologue “Thom Pain (based on nothing),” which begins performances Oct. 23. In 2014, Hall appeared on Broadway in “The Realistic Joneses,” Eno’s similarly strange and experimental drama about two suburban couples. Signature’s new season will also include revivals of plays by Athol Fugard (“Boesman and Lena”), Lynn Nottage (“Fabulation,” “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark”) and Sam Shepard (“Curse of the Starving Class”).

THE SHOW “We Rise: A Celebration of Resistance"

THE DEAL The Public Theater will present “Resistance,” which is intended as a free public forum and will include musical performances and speeches exploring civil engagement and resistance Monday night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Participants will include Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”), singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (“Twelfth Night”) and the Resistance Revival Chorus (an all-female group specializing in protest music).

THE SHOW “Gettin’ the Band Back Together”

THE DEAL Sayreville, New Jersey, which serves as the setting of “Gettin’ the Band Back Together,” the Broadway musical opening Monday, is also a co-producer of the show. The town’s residents were recently invited to attend the final dress rehearsal. “While I don’t know if an entire town has ever gotten Broadway billing, we want to acknowledge their invaluable contribution to the show,” producer Ken Davenport said in a statement. The musical centers on a 40-year-old banker who loses his job, moves back in with his mom and tries to win a Battle of the Bands contest with his old friends.

THE SHOW "My Fair Lady"

THE DEAL Tony Award winner Rosemary Harris, who is widely known as Aunt May Parker to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, will take over the small but distinguished role of Mrs. Higgins in Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady” beginning Sept. 11 (she turns 91 on Sept. 19). Tony nominee Diana Rigg will play her final performance on Sept. 9. The production made news last month with the announcement that Lauren Ambrose will only play Eliza Doolittle at seven out of eight weekly performances.