Michael Jackson musical to premiere on Broadway, not Chicago

A musical about Michael Jackson is being written

A musical about Michael Jackson is being written by Lynn Nottage and will feature his music. Photo Credit: AP / Cliff Schiappa

By The Associated Press
A stage musical about Michael Jackson will skip making its debut in Chicago and instead open on Broadway in summer 2020.

Producers said Thursday that "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" will no longer have pre-Broadway performances this fall in Chicago, blaming a recent Actors' Equity strike over compensation for developmental labs.

The musical is inspired by Jackson's life and music. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is writing the book, using Jackson's vast catalog of songs. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Jackson sold millions of records and was a 13-time Grammy winner. In 1983 he became an international icon with the release of "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time with such hits as "Beat It" and "Billie Jean." He died in 2009.

