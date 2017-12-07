Michael Luwoye will become the third title star of Broadway’s “Hamilton.” The Los Angeles Times said Thursday that Luwoye, who since March has been playing the role in the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s national tour, will succeed Javier Muñoz sometime in January.

Luwoye understudied both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr on Broadway last year, becoming the first African-American actor to be the show’s Hamilton, and was the first actor to play both roles in a single day when he performed Hamilton at a matinee and Burr that night.

“First, Hamilton Alternate/Burr Understudy on B’way. Next, Main Hamilton on Tour. And now . . . Back to NY to lead the B’way company as Hamilton in Jan.,” Luwoye tweeted, including a joyful-face emoji.