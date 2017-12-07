Michael Luwoye: ‘Hamilton’ star to take over title role on Broadway
Michael Luwoye will become the third title star of Broadway’s “Hamilton.” The Los Angeles Times said Thursday that Luwoye, who since March has been playing the role in the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical’s national tour, will succeed Javier Muñoz sometime in January.
Luwoye understudied both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr on Broadway last year, becoming the first African-American actor to be the show’s Hamilton, and was the first actor to play both roles in a single day when he performed Hamilton at a matinee and Burr that night.
“First, Hamilton Alternate/Burr Understudy on B’way. Next, Main Hamilton on Tour. And now . . . Back to NY to lead the B’way company as Hamilton in Jan.,” Luwoye tweeted, including a joyful-face emoji.
48 celebrities who've had Broadway rolesCelebrities who have taken their acting talents to Broadway. 17 movie musicals adapted from the stage"Grease," "Hairspray" and movie musicals adapted from the the stage. Longest-running musicals based on moviesSony and 20th Century Fox both have deals with Broadway producers to create musicals based