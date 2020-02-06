Long live "the King" — and his fellow rockabilly royalty — at the John W. Engeman Theater.

"Million Dollar Quartet," the jukebox musical about a historic 1956 jam session involving Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash at Memphis' Sun Records, has been extended for another week and will now run through March 8 at the Northport theater. The show is among a select few ("Once," "Saturday Night Fever") for which the theater has added performances.

Richard Dolce, producing artistic director at Engeman, attributes the show's success to its string of popular tunes ("Hound Dog," "Great Balls of Fire") and the actors' performances as such iconic musical legends. "There's something exciting about the actors actually playing the instruments," Dolce adds. "So the show is a cross between musical theater and a live concert."

"Million Dollar Quartet" was also a popular ticket on Broadway, where it ran from April 2010 through June 2011. It earned three Tony Award nominations, including best musical.

Tickets are $75 ($80 Saturday evening performances) and can be purchased by calling 631-261-2900 or visiting engemantheater.com. As Elvis would say, it's now or never.