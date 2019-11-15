TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
EntertainmentTheater

Santa Claus is coming to LI towns in 'Miracle on 34th Street'

Oscar winner Edmund Gwenn stars as Kris Kringle

Oscar winner Edmund Gwenn stars as Kris Kringle in "Miracle on 34 Street," which will be shown at Patchogue Theatre on Dec. 11. Credit: Bettmann Archive

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Yes, Long Island, there really is a Santa Claus, and he'll be popping up several times this holiday season in "Miracle on 34th Street."

The charmer about a Macy's Santa who has to prove that he is the real Mr. Claus has been a Yuletide perennial since 1947 when the Oscar-winning movie came out. The film starring Maureen O'Hara, a young Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle originally was released in the month of June, but Long Islanders can see it, more appropriately, on Dec. 11 when it screens at Patchogue Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 children and seniors. To reserve, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

If musicals are your thing, the stage version is being performed at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon through Dec. 29. It's the same story, this time with songs added and eight local kids splitting four roles. For show times and ticket info, go to argyletheatre.com.

"Miracles" apparently come in threes: Hardscrabble Theater at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Farmingdale will present a live radio play that will also include old-time commercials at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. Ticket info will be available at hardscrabbletheater.com. And adding to the merriment, Santa will make an appearance before the show.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Teresa Giudice: 'We're taking it day by day'
Family members in the new TLC show, " Meet the LI family starring in TLC's 'Unpolished'
The most-anticipated holiday TV shows for kids
"Friends" cast members David Schwimmer, left, Jennifer Aniston, Report: 'Friends' reunion special in the works
Work your way through Manhattan's comedy clubs in Gifts for the pop culture fanatic
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer Sean Spicer eliminated from 'DWTS'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search