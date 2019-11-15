Yes, Long Island, there really is a Santa Claus, and he'll be popping up several times this holiday season in "Miracle on 34th Street."

The charmer about a Macy's Santa who has to prove that he is the real Mr. Claus has been a Yuletide perennial since 1947 when the Oscar-winning movie came out. The film starring Maureen O'Hara, a young Natalie Wood, and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle originally was released in the month of June, but Long Islanders can see it, more appropriately, on Dec. 11 when it screens at Patchogue Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 children and seniors. To reserve, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

If musicals are your thing, the stage version is being performed at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon through Dec. 29. It's the same story, this time with songs added and eight local kids splitting four roles. For show times and ticket info, go to argyletheatre.com.

"Miracles" apparently come in threes: Hardscrabble Theater at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Farmingdale will present a live radio play that will also include old-time commercials at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. Ticket info will be available at hardscrabbletheater.com. And adding to the merriment, Santa will make an appearance before the show.